Figure skating-Former Olympic ice dance champions Papadakis and Cizeron retire

France's former Olympic ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron announced their retirement on Tuesday.

Papadakis, 29, and Cizeron, 30, won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and gold in Beijing four years later.

"We could not have dreamed of a more beautiful career," they said in a statement.

"We owe this career to our coaches, parents, federation, choreographers, physical and mental coaches, costume designers, agents, physiotherapists, doctors, supporters, journalists... without whom we would never have reached the highest level of our art.

"It is with immense gratitude that we decide to turn the page. A huge thank you to our public for the pleasure shared with us on the ice. We take away wonderful memories."

The duo also won five world titles, including their last success at home in Montpellier, five European titles, two Grand Prix finals and seven French national championships.