Figure skating-Germany's Fabienne Hase, Volodin surprise leaders after pairs short programme

MILAN, Feb 15 : Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin seized the lead after the pairs short programme at the Milano Cortina Olympics in a session defined as much by precision as by unexpected errors.

The duo capitalised on a rare mistake from Japan's two‑time world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara to top the standings with 80.01 points heading into Monday's free programme and blow the competition wide open.

European champions Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia were second with 75.46, despite her stumble on the landing of their throw triple flip.

Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud were third (74.60).

Miura and Kihara had arrived in Milan as red-hot favourites but slipped to fifth on 73.11 points after an error on their lasso lift. It appeared as if one of Kihara's arms gave way and she slipped down his back. Their coach Bruno Marcotte told Kihara "It's not over" as he stepped off the ice.