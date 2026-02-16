Logo
Figure skating-Germany's Fabienne Hase, Volodin surprise leaders after pairs short programme
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Pair Skating - Short Program - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 15, 2026. Minerva Fabienne Hase of Germany and Nikita Volodin of Germany perform during the Short Program. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

16 Feb 2026 06:18AM
MILAN, Feb 15 : Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin seized the lead after the pairs short programme at the Milano Cortina Olympics in a session defined as much by precision as by unexpected errors.

The duo capitalised on a rare mistake from Japan's two‑time world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara to top the standings with 80.01 points heading into Monday's free programme and blow the competition wide open.

European champions Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia were second with 75.46, despite her stumble on the landing of their throw triple flip.

Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud were third (74.60).

Miura and Kihara had arrived in Milan as red-hot favourites but slipped to fifth on 73.11 points after an error on their lasso lift. It appeared as if one of Kihara's arms gave way and she slipped down his back. Their coach Bruno Marcotte told Kihara "It's not over" as he stepped off the ice.

Source: Reuters
