Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Figure skating-Germany's Seegert tests positive for COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Figure skating-Germany's Seegert tests positive for COVID-19

Figure skating-Germany's Seegert tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan - November 12, 2021 Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nolan Seegert in action during the pairs short program REUTERS/Issei Kato

03 Feb 2022 12:09AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 12:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : German figure skater Nolan Seegert's participation at the Beijing Games is in doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) said on Wednesday.

Seegert, who competes in pairs with Minerva Fabienne Hase, does not have any symptoms and is isolating in a hotel room.

"There is currently a confirmed so-called close contact, also in the figure skating team," DOSB said in a statement.

"The athlete may be released from quarantine if there are two consecutive negative tests with a 24 hour interval. Those affected are tested twice a day."

Many athletes have been ruled out of the Feb. 4-20 Games after testing positive on arrival at the airport while others who are asymptomatic are isolating.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us