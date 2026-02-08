Figure Skating–Grassl confident that Italians can push for bronze in team event

MILAN, Feb 7 : Daniel Grassl said he was confident about Italy’s medal prospects in figure skating's team event after ensuring the host nation maintained third place in the standings at the halfway point of the competition at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

Grassl finished fifth in the men's short programme to ensure Italy stayed ahead of rivals Canada and Georgia ahead of the free skates.

Leaders United States appear to be locked in a battle for gold with second placed Japan, who hold a five-point advantage over Italy.

“It was very difficult to compete today after seeing my teammates do so well. Replicating that was really tough, but I’m happy to have given my best,” Grassl told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Grassl scored 87.54 points in a competition where Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama set the benchmark with 108.67 points, followed by American Ilia Malinin.

“Of course, I could have done more — that triple toe loop cost me a place. A medal is definitely possible in the team event.

“Competing in Italy is a unique emotion. I honestly didn’t expect so many people… today it felt packed. It was wonderful to skate here.

“What was new was being the crowd favourite, even though there were many Americans in the stands — and when Ilia (Malinin) came in, the crowd reacted as well.”