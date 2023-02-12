Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Figure skating-Japanese dazzle at Four Continents as Kao Miura wins gold
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Figure skating-Japanese dazzle at Four Continents as Kao Miura wins gold

Figure skating-Japanese dazzle at Four Continents as Kao Miura wins gold
FILE PHOTO: Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Gran Premio d'Italia - Torino Palavela, Turin, Italy - December 8, 2022 Japan's Kao Miura in action during the Men short program REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Figure skating-Japanese dazzle at Four Continents as Kao Miura wins gold
Feb 11, 2023; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Kao Miura of Japan poses with his first place medal after the Mens Free Skate program during the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Broadmoor World Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
12 Feb 2023 02:06PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 02:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japanese skaters dominated the ice at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado on Saturday as teenager Kao Miura won gold in the men's event while Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara triumphed in the pairs event.

The 17-year-old Kao Miura, who led the men's short programme on Thursday, held off a challenge from Canada's 31-year-old Keegan Messing in the free skate for the biggest victory of his career.

Performing to "Beauty and the Beast" in the free skate, Kao Miura collected 189.63 points, taking his total to 281.53, which were his best-ever marks.

"Keegan put out such a strong skate. I feel like I rode that momentum," Kao Miura, who won bronze last year, said.

"I told myself, 'I can do that too.' I'm very proud of myself for putting out the performance that I did today."

Messing, who has said this is his final competitive season, took silver while Japanese 19-year-old Shun Sato bronze bagged bronze.

Earlier, reigning world silver medallists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara made history by claiming the first championship title in pair skating for Japan at the competition.

The overnight leaders, who performed to "Atlas: Two" and "Sweet Tenderness", displayed a strong showing that was highlighted by a triple twist, two level-four lifts and throw triple loop.

The side-by-side jumps were shaky and both the triple Salchow and the triple toe were slightly under-rotated, but they still went on to win by seven points on 208.24.

"Three years ago when we were at Four Continents for the first time we were saying one day we would like to sit here in the centre and three years later we are here," Riku Miura said.

The American pairing of Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe, who were last year's runners-up, took silver again while Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps earned bronze.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.