Logo
Logo

Sport

Figure skating-Malinin earns Olympic redemption with third world title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Figure skating-Malinin earns Olympic redemption with third world title

Figure skating-Malinin earns Olympic redemption with third world title
Figure Skating - ISU Figure Skating World Championships - O2 arena, Prague, Czech Republic - March 28, 2026 Ilia Malinin of the U.S. performs during the Men's Free Skating REUTERS/David W Cerny
Figure skating-Malinin earns Olympic redemption with third world title
Figure Skating - ISU Figure Skating World Championships - O2 arena, Prague, Czech Republic - March 28, 2026 Ilia Malinin of the U.S. performs during the Men's Free Skating REUTERS/David W Cerny
Figure skating-Malinin earns Olympic redemption with third world title
Figure Skating - ISU Figure Skating World Championships - O2 arena, Prague, Czech Republic - March 28, 2026 Ilia Malinin of the U.S. performs during the Men's Free Skating REUTERS/David W Cerny
Figure skating-Malinin earns Olympic redemption with third world title
Figure Skating - ISU Figure Skating World Championships - O2 arena, Prague, Czech Republic - March 28, 2026 Ilia Malinin of the U.S. performs during the Men's Free Skating REUTERS/David W Cerny
28 Mar 2026 11:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE, March 28 : American Ilia Malinin reclaimed his place at the top of the sport as he skated to a third world title on Saturday and shrugged off the shock of his eighth-place finish at the Olympics.

Malinin, who arrived in Prague carrying the weight of a collapse that cost him Olympic gold and intent on redemption, scored 218.11 points for a free programme that included five quadruple jumps, and 329.40 points overall.

Olympic silver medallist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan climbed from sixth after the short programme to finish second with 306.67 after his elegant and flawless free skate to Puccini's Turandot.

His compatriot Shun Sato, the bronze medallist last month in Milan, was third with 288.54.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Malinin's free programme fell short of his massive world-record score of 238.24 set at the Grand Prix Final in December where he unleashed seven quad jumps, including the quad Axel, a jump only he has landed in competition.

On Saturday, he tripled the quad Axel, the jump that started the unravelling of his free programme at the Olympics, but his five quads were enough to remind the sport why he remains its most formidable force.

The final event of the competition, the free dance, is later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement