Figure skating-Malinin, Glenn to compete for US in team finale

MILAN, Feb 8 : American big guns Ilia Malinin and Amber Glenn will compete in the free skate for the U.S. on Sunday to conclude the Olympic team event at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

The decision gives Malinin a chance to quickly turn the page on a disappointing Olympic debut in Saturday's short programme, where he was outclassed by Japan's Yuma Kagiyama.

For Glenn, it means the three-time U.S. Champion will take to the Olympic ice for the first time with a chance to help the U.S. secure its second gold medal of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The U.S. go into the final three events leading with a total of 44 points, followed by Japan on 39, Italy on 37, Canada on 35, and Georgia on 32.