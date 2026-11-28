TOKYO, Nov 28 : American Ilia Malinin captured the NHK Trophy title on Saturday but looked less dominant than he had in Friday's record-breaking short programme, overcoming a shaky moment in the free skate to secure victory.

The three-times world champion landed four quadruple jumps and delivered enough technical firepower to top the free skate with 190.50 points, and a total of 305.31.

The 21-year-old, however, downgraded his opening quad to a double and his skating appeared much less effortless than 24 hours earlier, when he shattered Nathan Chen's world record.

While Malinin had room to spare at the top, the battle for the other podium places shifted dramatically. France's Kevin Aymoz climbed from third after the short programme to take silver with 270.49 points and Switzerland's Lukas Britschgi claimed bronze on 266.02.

Japan's Shun Sato, who entered the free skate in second place, endured a difficult performance riddled with errors and dropped to eighth in front of his home crowd.