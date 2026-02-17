Logo
Figure skating-Miura and Kihara skate to Japan's first ever Olympic pairs title
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Pair Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 16, 2026. Riku Miura of Japan and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan perform during the Free Skating
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Pair Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 16, 2026. Riku Miura of Japan and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan perform during the Free Skating
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Pair Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 16, 2026. Riku Miura of Japan and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan perform during the Free Skating REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Feb 16, 2026; Milan, Italy; Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete in the pairs free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2026; Milan, Italy; Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan celebrate after winning gold in the pairs free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
17 Feb 2026 06:10AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2026 06:14AM)
MILAN, Feb 16 : Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara delivered a thrilling comeback at the Milano Cortina Games, storming from fifth place after a shaky short programme to capture Japan's first Olympic figure skating pairs title on Monday.

The two-times world champions scored a whopping 158.13 points for their spellbinding free programme to music from "Gladiator," performed by Andrea Bocelli, to earn a combined total of 231.24, setting the bar sky-high for the four teams that skated after them.

Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia won the silver medal with 221.75, after Metelkina stumbled out of her landing on the throw triple loop that proved costly for the European champions.

Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany, the leaders following the short programme, had to settle for bronze with 219.09 after Fabienne Hase singled a planned triple Axel for a major points deduction.

Source: Reuters
