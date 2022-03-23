Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Figure skating: Russian teen Valieva to return at domestic team event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Figure skating: Russian teen Valieva to return at domestic team event

Figure skating: Russian teen Valieva to return at domestic team event

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - Feb 17, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee falls during her performance. REUTERS/Phil Noble

23 Mar 2022 03:15PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 03:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will return to competition at the Channel One Trophy in Saransk this weekend, just over a month after a doping controversy marred the 15-year-old's campaign at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Valieva missed out on a medal in the women's singles in Beijing after she had been cleared to compete despite testing positive for a banned substance in late December.

News of the positive test broke after she had helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team competition.

The doping case involving Valieva is yet to be resolved. The Russian anti-doping agency has six months from the date of the notification of Valieva's offence to reach a decision over any sanction.

The Channel One Trophy, a Russian domestic team figure skating competition, will be held from Friday (Mar 25) to Sunday.

Russians are not allowed to compete at this week's World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier after being banned due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

figure skating Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us