Sport

Figure skating-Russian teen Valieva wins European title ahead of Beijing Games
Figure Skating - ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Tondiraba Ice Hall, Tallinn, Estonia - January 15, 2022 Russia's Kamila Valieva celebrates with gold medal after winning the ISU European Figure Skating Championships REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Figure Skating - ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Tondiraba Ice Hall, Tallinn, Estonia - January 15, 2022 Russia's Kamila Valieva celebrates with gold medal after winning the ISU European Figure Skating Championships with second placed Russia's Anna Shcherbakova and third placed Russia's Alexandra Trusova REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
16 Jan 2022 05:44AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2022 05:42AM)
Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva won the European figure skating championships in Estonia on Saturday, solidifying her status as the gold-medal favourite for next month's Beijing Olympics.

Valieva finished with a total of 259.06 points - achieving a 90.45 score in the women's short programme on Thursday and 168.61 in the free skate event on Saturday.

She fell on her triple Axel but landed two quadruple jumps - a Salchow to open and a flip in combination with a triple toe loop - in the free skate event after breaking her own world record with a nearly flawless short programme.

Valieva led an all-Russian podium, with Anna Shcherbakova in second and Alexandra Trusova third. Shcherbakova finished 21.64 points behind champion Valieva.

Russia are expected to announce their Olympic line-up for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games next week, with all three skaters likely to make the cut.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

