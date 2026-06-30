Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

Figure skating-Russian two-time Olympic pairs champion Dmitriev dies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Figure skating-Russian two-time Olympic pairs champion Dmitriev dies

Figure skating-Russian two-time Olympic pairs champion Dmitriev dies

Jan 9, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Artur Dmitriev skates during the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

30 Jun 2026 07:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 29 : Russian figure skater Artur Dmitriev, the only male pairs skater to win Olympic gold twice with different partners, has died in Moscow at the age of 58, one of his former partners told TASS news agency on Monday.

Oksana Kazakova, who won gold with Dmitriev at the 1998 Nagano Games, told TASS that Dmitriev had not survived heart surgery in a Moscow hospital and died on Sunday evening.

TASS said she described him as a "wonderful person and a unique athlete".

Dmitriev also won gold in 1992 as part of the post-Soviet Unified Team at Albertville with Natalia Mishkutionok.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

With Mishkutionok, Dmitriev also won a silver at the 1994 Lillehammer Games and was twice world champion in 1991 and 1992.

With Kazakova as his partner, he won the 1996 European championship.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement