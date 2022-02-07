Logo
Figure skating-Russians assured gold ahead of final team event
Figure skating-Russians assured gold ahead of final team event

Figure skating-Russians assured gold ahead of final team event
2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Pair Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Anastasia Mishina of the Russian Olympic Committee and Aleksandr Galliamov of the Russian Olympic Committee in action.
Figure skating-Russians assured gold ahead of final team event
Figure skating-Russians assured gold ahead of final team event
Figure skating-Russians assured gold ahead of final team event
Figure skating-Russians assured gold ahead of final team event
07 Feb 2022 11:38AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:38AM)
BEIJING : Russian figure skaters were locked into a gold medal in the Beijing Games' team event on Monday with a wide enough lead over second-placed Team USA and just gold-medal favourite Kamila Valieva left to perform the free skate.

Even if Valieva, 15, finishes last in the event, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will still retain first place in the team event.

The team event debuted in Sochi in 2014, when Russia took gold. Points are awarded based on finishing positions in the four traditional categories and go towards an overall team total. Ten points are awarded for the top finisher and six points to the last.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

