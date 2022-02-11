Logo
Figure skating-Russia's Valieva fails drugs test, IOC to appeal lifting suspension
2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training - Training Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 11, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

11 Feb 2022 11:28AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 11:28AM)
BEIJING : Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has failed a test for a banned substance but her provisional suspension was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), a decision against which the International Olympic Committee will appeal, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday.

Valieva, 15, failed the test collected at the Russian national championships on Dec. 25 and the sample returned positive on Feb. 8, the ITA said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

