Figure skating-Shaidorov wins men's figure skating gold in Milan as Malinin falters

MILAN, Feb 13 : Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov emerged as the shock winner of the men's figure skating gold medal at the Milano Cortinaa Olympics on Friday as heavy favourite American Ilia Malinin suffered multiple falls in a stunning upset.

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama took silver and countryman Shun Sato captured bronze on a night when many top skaters struggled to execute their jumps.

"I blew it," Malinin told NBC after finishing a shocking eighth.

"That's honestly the first thing that came to my mind. There's no way that just happened. I was preparing the whole season and was so confident in my programme, so confident with everything. I have no words really."