Figure skating-Shaidorov wins men's figure skating gold in Milan as Malinin falters
Figure skating-Shaidorov wins men's figure skating gold in Milan as Malinin falters
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
14 Feb 2026 06:11AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2026 06:19AM)
MILAN, Feb 13 : Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov emerged as the shock winner of the men's figure skating gold medal at the Milano Cortinaa Olympics on Friday as heavy favourite American Ilia Malinin suffered multiple falls in a stunning upset.

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama took silver and countryman Shun Sato captured bronze on a night when many top skaters struggled to execute their jumps.

"I blew it," Malinin told NBC after finishing a shocking eighth.

"That's honestly the first thing that came to my mind. There's no way that just happened. I was preparing the whole season and was so confident in my programme, so confident with everything. I have no words really."

Source: Reuters
