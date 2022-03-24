Logo
Figure skating-Shmuratko skates world champiionships' short programme with Ukraine training shirt
Figure Skating - World Figure Skating Championships - South of France Arena, Montpellier, France - March 24, 2022 Ukraine's Ivan Shmuratko in action during the men's short program REUTERS/Juan Medina
24 Mar 2022 08:49PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 08:49PM)
MONTPELLIER, France : Ivan Shmuratko took the ice wearing his Ukraine training t-shirt for the men's short programme at the figure skating world championships on Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who performed his routine to Charles Aznavour's 'Une Vie d'Amour' with a yellow and blue heart knitted on the chest of his outfit, received a rousing welcome from the crowd, with several fans holding Ukraine or peace-promoting flags.

Ukrainian skaters are taking part in this week's world championships despite their country's invasion by Russia.

Shmuratko, struggled with his programme, scoring 73.99 points after he fell on his triple lutz-triple toeloop combination.

But all that barely mattered and Shmuratko shared a long embrace with his coaches after skating off the ice.

South Korea's Lee Sihyeong, on the ice just before Shmuratko, had also incorporated a yellow and blue heart into his outfit.

Russian and Belarusian skaters have been banned from taking part in the world championships, leaving a depleted field in Montpellier, where the last two Olympic men's champions - Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu and American Nathan Chen are absent due to injury.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

