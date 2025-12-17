Figure skating-Skate Canada halts major events in Alberta over transgender law

Dec 16 : Skate Canada has decided to stop hosting major events in Alberta after a review of the Canadian province's legislation on the participation of transgender athletes in women's sport, the national governing body said on Tuesday.

The legislation, which came into effect in September, excludes athletes assigned male at birth from participating in women's sports.

"Skate Canada considers a variety of criteria when selecting host locations for its national events," Skate Canada, which allows athletes to participate in the gender category in which they identify in domestic competitions, said in a statement.

"Following a careful assessment of Alberta’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, Skate Canada has determined that we are unable to host events in the province while maintaining our national standards for safe and inclusive sport."

According to Skate Canada, the decision applies only to national- and international-level events and does not affect the ability of Alberta skaters to participate in Skate Canada programming and competitions.

Skate Canada also said it will continue to monitor legislative developments in the province and will reassess hosting opportunities as circumstances evolve.

There were no upcoming national or international events scheduled to be held in Alberta, which held the Skate Canada Challenge last month and national championships in early January 2024.