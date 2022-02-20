Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Sport

Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with sparkle-filled show
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with sparkle-filled show

Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with sparkle-filled show
2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Exhibition Gala - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Piper Gilles of Canada and Paul Poirier of Canada, Keegan Messing of Canada and Shoma Uno of Japan with Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics during the exhibition gala. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with sparkle-filled show
2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Exhibition Gala - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Liu Xinyu of China and Yuma Kagiyama of Japan during the finale of the exhibition gala. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with sparkle-filled show
2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Exhibition Gala - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Sui Wenjing of China and Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, during the finale. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with sparkle-filled show
2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Exhibition Gala - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Athletes and Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen during the closing performance. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Figure skating-Skaters bid farewell to Beijing Games with sparkle-filled show
2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Exhibition Gala - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Sui Wenjing of China, Madison Chock of the United States and Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, during the finale. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
20 Feb 2022 03:21PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 03:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The world's best figure skaters put aside competition nerves and concerns about scores on Sunday as they let loose on the final day of the Beijing Olympics at a gala that bade farewell to a competition marked by greatness and controversy.

The medallists in each discipline and a handful of other top skaters took part but a notable absentee was 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, a gold medal favourite in the women's singles who tumbled to fourth place after being embroiled in a doping scandal.

The gala gave U.S. skater Vincent Zhou, who was forced to withdraw from the men's singles after testing positive for COVID-19, another chance to be under the spotlight on Olympic ice - albeit out of competition.

His face painted light blue, Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili barged onto the ice wearing a blue genie costume, pretending to have materialised from Aladdin's lamp.

Loyal to her typical high-octane programmes, Russian silver medallist Alexandra Trusova embodied Wonder Woman, the American comic book heroine, furiously spinning as her braided, waist-length red hair brushed against the ice.

Spanish ice dancers Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz raised the energy level with neon latex outfits seen in exercise videos from the 1980s and had the crowd roaring with the song "She's A Maniac" from Flashdance.

Keegan Messing, who could be seen running up and down the aisle waving a giant Canadian flag to cheer on his team mates during competition, was also a crowd favourite, showing off a backflip in blue jeans and a lumberjack's flannel top.

When Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu took the stage in a glittery, lacy white top, photographers once again got busy, clicking their shutters while fans squealed in the stands.

Many Olympic figure skaters are expected to compete in the world championships next month in France.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us