Figure skating-US win team gold medal at Milano Cortina Games

MILAN, Feb 8 : The United States won the Olympic gold medal in the figure skating team event for the second successive Games on Sunday in Milan.
Japan captured silver and Italy bronze.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
MILAN, Feb 8 : The United States won the Olympic gold medal in the figure skating team event for the second successive Games on Sunday in Milan.
Japan captured silver and Italy bronze.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us