Figure skating-US win team gold medal at Milano Cortina Games
Figure skating-US win team gold medal at Milano Cortina Games

Feb 8, 2026; Milan, Italy; Team United States of America celebrate winning the gold in the figure skating team event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

09 Feb 2026 06:08AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2026 06:12AM)
MILAN, Feb 8 : The United States won the Olympic gold medal in the figure skating team event for the second successive Games on Sunday in Milan.

Japan captured silver and Italy bronze.

Source: Reuters
