Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Figureskating-Japan's Hanyu to miss world championships due to injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Figureskating-Japan's Hanyu to miss world championships due to injury

01 Mar 2022 07:18PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 07:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twice Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will not take part in the World Figure Skating Championships because he has not recovered from an ankle injury sustained at the Beijing Winter Games, the Japan Skating Federation said on Tuesday.

Hanyu sustained the ankle injury in practice at the Games, trying the quadruple Axel, which he fell on in the free programme in Beijing.

"(Hanyu's) sprain of the right ankle joint injured at the Beijing Olympics has not been completely healed," the federation said in a statement, adding that Four Continents bronze medallist Kao Miura would replace Hanyu at the March 21-27 event in Montpellier, France.

Hanyu won the Olympic gold in Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018. He finished fourth at the 2022 Games.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us