Fiji advance despite loss to Portugal, Australia out

TOULOUSE, France : Fiji sneaked into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals despite a 24-23 defeat by Portugal, who claimed their first ever win in the tournament, as Australia were eliminated on Sunday.

The Pacific Islanders needed a point to progress and knock twice champions Australia out in the group phase for the first time and they managed that with a bonus point for losing by less than eight points to set up a last-eight clash with England.

Rodrigo Marta scored the winning try for Portugal two minutes from time and Samuel Marques converted it to earn his side an emotional win.

Portugal, who played without fear and great attacking intent, also claimed tries through Raffaele Storti and Francisco Fernandes as Samuel Marques kicked nine points from the tee.

Fiji and Australia finished Pool C on 11 points, but Eddie Jones's side are out after losing to the Fijians.

Wales advance as group winners and will take on Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Fiji, who scored tries through Levani Botia and Mesake Doge and relied on the boot of Frank Lomani, were in deep trouble when they trailed 17-10 in the second half.

Their superior bench made the difference, however, and Fiji regained the lead with a converted try and a penalty between the 68th and 74th minutes, only for Portugal to produce a late twist.

Both teams played with ball in hand in a lively match that felt more like a Rugby Sevens match.

Fiji drew first blood with a Lomani penalty, but were extremely clumsy, wasting several opportunities with routine handling errors.

Portugal defended well and had several chances in attack, but lacked efficiency and the teams were locked at 3-3 on the scoreboard at halftime after Marques levelled with a penalty.

Fiji were stunned early in the second half when Pedro Bettencourt's sublime kick was collected by Storti, who crashed over to give Portugal a deserved lead.

Levani Botia scored a try for Fiji from a ruck but he was sin-binned shortly afterwards for a dangerous tackle.

Portugal made the most of their numerical advantage as their forwards drove over the line for Fernandes to touch down.

They ran out of steam, however, and two Lomani penalties gave Fiji a six-point lead before Marta dived over two minutes from time to seal a famous win for Portugal.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)