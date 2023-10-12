Fiji expect Matavesi to face England after father's death

MARSEILLE, France : Fiji expect hooker Sam Matavesi to play in Sunday's World Cup quarter-final against England after he travelled back to England, where he lives and plays in the Premiership, after the death of his father, Sireli, earlier this week.

Sireli Matavesi moved to Cornwall after touring there in 1987. He had three sons who became rugby professionals.

"It is with heavy hearts that The Fiji Rugby Union, The Flying Fijians Team and Head Coach Simon Raiwalui share the news of our hooker Sam Matavesi and former Flying Fijian Josh Matavesi, who have lost their beloved father, the late Sireli Matavesi," the union said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the Matavesi family during this incredibly difficult time. We keep Sam, Josh and their families in our thoughts and prayers."

Sam Matavesi travelled to Cornwall to spend time with his family but the Fiji camp say he is expected to be able to play in Marseille on Sunday.

It is the second family bereavement to hit the Fijians during the tournament after the death of Josua Tuisova’s seven-year-old son Tito following a long illness. Tuisova missed his son’s funeral in order to stay in France.

After Tuisova played in last Sunday's final pool game, captain Waisea Nayacalevu said: "I don’t know if I could do what he is doing. I'm proud of him and proud of the sacrifice he has made for the team. He has stuck with us. Words can’t express how thankful I am to him for doing that for the team."

Fiji are in the quarter-finals for the third time but first since 2007 as they again try to become the first Tier Two team to make the semis.

Raiwalui has called up Apisalome Ratuniyarawa as an injury replacement for second-row Temo Mayanavanua.