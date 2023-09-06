Logo
Fiji handed flyhalf blow as Muntz ruled out of Rugby World Cup
Fiji handed flyhalf blow as Muntz ruled out of Rugby World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - England v Fiji - World Cup Warm Up - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2023 Fiji's Caleb Muntz and teammates celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

06 Sep 2023 03:20PM
Fiji have been dealt a blow ahead of the Rugby World Cup after flyhalf Caleb Muntz was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury sustained in training on Monday, officials said.

New Zealand-born Muntz, 23, only made his Fiji debut against Tonga this year but has quickly become a key member of the team.

"Caleb sustained a knee injury in a non-contact session and is out of the Rugby World Cup," head coach Simon Raiwalui confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"It’s most devastating for us as a group and for Caleb, he has worked so hard for the past two years with the Fijian Drua and for Flying Fijians. We feel for him as a young man (that) he misses the opportunity so close to the Rugby World Cup."

Muntz kicked 15 points as Fiji beat England 30-22 in their final warm-up game last month.

Raiwalui is assessing his options in terms of a replacement and will make a decision in the next couple of days. Teti Tela is the only other specialist flyhalf in the squad.

The Pacific islanders are in Pool C at the World Cup and open their campaign against Wales in Bordeaux on Sunday. They also face Australia, Georgia and Portugal in their group.  

Source: Reuters

