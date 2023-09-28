Fiji keep faith in team that upset Australia for Georgia test

LYON, France :Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui has kept faith with the team that stunned Australia in their last World Cup outing for Saturday's Pool C clash against Georgia in Bordeaux, making just one change to his starting side.

The Flying Fijians need to win their final two pool matches against Georgia and Portugal to be certain of progressing to the knockout rounds for the first time since 2007.

They opened their campaign with a dramatic 32-26 loss to Wales before upsetting the Wallabies 22-15 but Raiwalui scoffed at the idea that their toughest pool matches were behind them.

"There's no harder or easier games and Georgia is a very tough team," he told reporters in Bordeaux.

"It's going to be a physical game, we know them quite well, we've played them quite often. They are a very proud team. They will come out and be very physical. Set piece will be a big challenge as well."

Selestino Ravutaumada, who started against Wales, returns on the right wing in place of Jiuta Wainiqolo for a match that could go a long way to securing Fiji a place in the quarter-finals at Australia's expense.

In one other change to the bench, Samu Tawake replaces Mesaki Doge as back-up tighthead prop.

"We've gone for consistency with our selections," said Raiwalui.

"Jiuta Wainiqolo had an issue with his ankle and is still recovering from that and Mesake Doge had a HIA (head injury assessment)."

Simione Kuruvoli, who converted five place-kicks from five attempts in the upset of the Wallabies, retains the starting scrumhalf role with Fiji no doubt hoping he will replicate his accuracy from the tee.

While Georgia held Fiji to a 15-15 draw in the last meeting between the sides in 2021, the Pacific islanders were convincing 45-10 winners in the pool stage at the 2019 World Cup.

"We're at similar stages of our development, we're looking to get further, move up further with bigger matches outside the World Cup," Raiwalui added.

"We have the utmost respect for Georgia and what they're doing and we understand it's going to be a very tough match."

Team:

15-Ilaisa Droasese, 14-Selestino Ravutaumada, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Semi Radradra, 10-Teti Tela, 9-Simione Kuruvoli, 8-Viliame Mata, 7-Levani Botia, 6-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 5-Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Sam Matavesi, 1-Eroni Mawi

Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Samu Tawake, 19-Temo Mayanavanua, 20-Albert Tuisue, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Vilimoni Botitu, 23-Vinaya Habosi