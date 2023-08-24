Fiji make seven changes to team for England clash on Saturday

LONDON : Fiji will pair captain Waisea Nayacalevu and highly rated centre Semi Radradra together for the first time when they take on England in their World Cup warm-up test at Twickenham on Saturday.

Nayacalevu comes into the side, and takes over the captaincy from Radradra, in one of seven changes from the starting line-up that lost 34-17 to World Cup hosts France in Nantes last Saturday.

"We have been rotating players and testing combinations so this is the right time to test these two experienced players this weekend," said coach Simon Raiwalui on Thursday.

"They are leaders in the team and also role models to our players and I'm confident that they will form the best combination on the day."

Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz continue at halfback after impressing against the French but Selesitino Ravutaumada comes in at right wing and Ilaisa Droasese is drafted in at fullback.

In the front row, Sam Matavesi takes over from Tevita Ikanivere at hooker and Luke Tagi is in on the tighthead side.

There are also two changes among the loose forwards as Lekima Tagitagivalu and Albert Tuisue take over on the flanks.

Raiwalui said England would provide a daunting challenge.

"It's another big physical battle and I think they will try and use their pack to the limit. We have been working on ours. I think they will be very tactical with their kicking. It is going to be a different challenge this weekend," he added.

Fiji are in Pool C at the World Cup along with Wales, Australia, Georgia and Portugal and begin their campaign against the Welsh in Bordeaux on Sept. 10.

Team: 15-Ilaisa Droasese, 14-Selesitino Ravutaumada, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu (capt.), 12- Semi Radradra, 11-Vinaya Habosi, 10-Caleb Muntz, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Viliame Mata, 7-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 6-Albert Tuisue, 5-Te Ahiwaru Cirikidveta, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Sam Matavesi, 1-Eroni Mawi

Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Jone Koroiduadua, 18-Samu Tawake, 19-Temo Mayanavanua, 20-Vilive Miramira, 21-Simione Kuruvoli, 22-Teti Tela, 23-Kalaveti Ravouvou.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by David Evans)