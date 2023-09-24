Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fiji prop Koroiduadua ruled out of World Cup, Tuqiri in
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fiji prop Koroiduadua ruled out of World Cup, Tuqiri in

24 Sep 2023 10:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LYON : Fiji prop Jone Koroiduadua has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup by injury and will be replaced in the squad by the uncapped Emosi Tuqiri, the team said on Sunday.

Koroiduadua, who plays in Super Rugby Pacific for the Fijian Drua, made his debut off the bench in the warm-up loss to France in Nantes last month.

The 26-year-old also featured in Fiji's warm-up win over England but missed out on selection for the first two matches of the tournament proper, the narrow loss to Wales and Fiji's first win over Australia in 69 years.

Born in Fiji and raised in Australia, Tuqiri is a big, ball-carrying prop who also plays for the Drua and is a cousin of former Wallabies Lote Tuqiri and Tevita Kuridrani.

The 22-year-old former Fiji under-20 international will arrive in France later this week and join the squad as it prepares for the Pool C clash against Georgia next Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.