UDINE, Italy, Nov 19 : Fiji have made three changes among the forwards but kept the same backline for their Nations Championship clash against Italy in Udine on Saturday.

• Former England international Nathan Hughes returns from injury, having missed last week’s loss to Ireland, to take the place of captain Peceli Yato, who was injured in the 43-15 Dublin defeat.

• Yato suffered an ankle injury following an alleged hip-drop tackle by Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast, whose subsequent citing was dismissed by an independent disciplinary committee.

• Hooker Tevita Ikanivere will captain the team, new coach Jake White announced on Thursday.

• Setareki Turagacoke is drafted into the second row in place of Joseva Tamani, while Kitione Salawa comes in on the flank for Lekima Tagitagivalu.

• The 24-year-old tighthead prop Marika Parker, from New Zealand’s Taranaki Bulls, is in line to win his first cap after being named among the replacements.

Team: 15-Ponipate Loganimasi, 14-Selesitino Ravutaumada, 13-Setareki Bituniyata, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Kitione Salawa, 6-Mesake Vocevoce, 5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Setareki Turagacoke, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Peni Ravai

Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Vilikesa Nairau, 18-Marika Parker, 19-Joseva Tamani, 20-Etonia Waqa, 21-Terio Tamani, 22-Caleb Muntz, 23-Iosefo Masi.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)