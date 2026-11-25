LONDON, Nov 25 : Fiji have changed the front row of the scrum as well as the halfback and centre pairings for their Nations Championship 11th place clash against Italy at Twickenham on Friday.

• Coach Jake White made eight changes from the side that squeezed past Italy 21-16.

• The two sides finished bottom of their respective sections in the new competition and now battle it out to avoid the wooden spoon in the first match of the finals weekend.

• Lock Isoa Nasilasila will captain the side, the third skipper Fiji have had in their four-test November trip to Europe with Tevita Ikanivere dropping to the bench

• Caleb Muntz and Terio Tamani pair up at halfback while Vinaya Habosi and Iosefo Masi play in the centre.

• Jiuta Wainiqolo moves from left to right wing and Kiotioen Salawa from flanker to number eight.

Team: 15-Ponipate Loganimasi, 14-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13-Iosefo Masi, 12-Vinaya Habosi, 11-Peniasi Dakuwaqa, 10-Caleb Muntz, 9-Terio Tamani, 8-Kitione Salawa, 7-Elia Canakaivata, 6-Mesake Vocevoce, 5-Isoa Nasilasila (captain), 4-Setareki Turagacoke, 3-Inoke Ravuiwasa, 2-Peniami Narisia, 1-Vilikesa Nairau

Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Peni Ravia, 18-Luke Tagio, 19-Joseva Tamani, 20-Etonia Waqa, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Isikeli Rabitu, 23-Sireli Maqala.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)