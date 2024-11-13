Fiji winger Radradra ruled out of Spain and Ireland tests after ban

Fiji winger Semi Radradra will miss this month's internationals against Spain and Ireland after being handed a three-week ban on Tuesday for his red card in Sunday's 24-19 win over Wales.

Radradra, whose ban could be reduced to two weeks if he takes part in World Rugby's coaching intervention programme, became the first player to be sent off under the new 20-minute red card rule as his yellow card was upgraded soon after to red for a high hit on Wales fullback Cameron Winnett.

Under the new rule, a team loses a player for 20 minutes before he can be replaced by a substitute.

"The Disciplinary Committee determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks was appropriate with the full 50 per cent mitigation applied, based on a clean disciplinary record and having shown remorse, reducing the sanction to three weeks," Six Nations Rugby said in a statement.

Fiji face Spain on Saturday before taking on Ireland a week later.

The 32-year-old Radradra, capped 21 times by Fiji, could return to action for his club Lyon against Pau on Nov.30 if he takes part in the coaching intervention programme.