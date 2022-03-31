Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fijian Drua coach Byrne tests positive for COVID
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fijian Drua coach Byrne tests positive for COVID

31 Mar 2022 03:27PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 03:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fijian Drua suffered a blow ahead of Friday's Super Rugby game against the New South Wales Waratahs after head coach Mick Byrne entered isolation following a positive test for COVID-19.

Drua, one of two Pasifika expansion sides joining Australia and New Zealand teams in the competition, are 10th in the standings on six points after six matches.

They are based in Australia for this season to avoid potential travel complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mick is clearly gutted not to be with the team but remains in good spirits as he completes his recovery and self-isolation period," Drua CEO Brian Thorburn said in a statement on Thursday.

"He continues to call the shots, of course, and the players are in the very capable hands of our coaching and management staff."

Byrne's positive test comes just as the club were forced to relocate to the Gold Coast for the next 10 days as a result of the intense flooding in Lismore.

The floods caused their base at Lennox Head to close and the team made the trip early to Queensland for Friday's game.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us