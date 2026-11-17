TURIN, Italy, Nov 17 : France's Arthur Fils came from a set down to beat Rafael Jodar of Spain 4-6 6-2 6-2 at the ATP Finals on Tuesday and keep his semi-final hopes alive.

Fils, who became the first man born in 2004 or later to earn an ATP Finals win and the first Frenchman to record a victory at the season-ending tournament in 15 years, lost his group opener against Ben Shelton.

Jodar started well but faded midway through the second set and a medical timeout did not turn things around for him.

The world number seven was pushing for a break, earning two opportunities in the third game and another at 4-4 in the first set but it was Jodar who snatched it with a break at 5-4.

The Spaniard, who has enjoyed a meteoric debut tour season, rising from the mid-hundreds to the world's top 10, kept stretching Fils with his elegant yet powerful and precise baseline play in a strong first set.

Fils, however, kept his composure and bagged consecutive breaks to race into a 5-1 lead with Jodar calling for a medical timeout as his power level dropped sharply.

Fils cruised through the second set and kept hammering forehand winners past Jodar, who has now lost both matches following defeat by world number one Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

The Spaniard was broken twice more in the third set and Fils sealed his first ATP Finals win with another booming serve that Jodar put into the net.

In a repeat of the US Open final, Zverev will take on Shelton later on Tuesday.