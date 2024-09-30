Fils edges Rune in tiebreaks to set up Japan Open final with Humbert

Arthur Fils fought through two nervous tiebreaks to beat Holger Rune 7-6(8) 7-6(10) on Monday to reach the final of the Japan Open, setting up a clash with fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert in Tokyo.

Fils, 20, will aim for his second title of the year in Tuesday's final, while Humbert, who beat Czech Republic's Tomas Machac 6-3 3-6 6-2 in the first semi-final earlier in the day, will look to win his third hardcourt trophy this year.

A close line call did not go Fils' way when he had a set point in the first tiebreak, with Rune winning the replayed point to make it 6-6.

But Fils held his nerve and won the set with a light-touch backhand that left a frustrated Rune slamming his racket onto the court.

Fils broke early in the second set to take a 2-0 lead, but world number 14 Rune broke back in the next game and almost led 4-3 before Fils saved a break point to stay even as the second set went to a tiebreak as well.

The world number 24 Fils took a 6-3 lead, but Denmark's Rune saved five match points in the seesawing battle before Fils finally took victory with a precisely timed forehand, reaching the fourth ATP final of his career.

Fils' opponent in the final, world number 19 Humbert, bounced back from a second-set stumble against Machac earlier, controlling the third set with a superior first serve, hitting four aces and winning 13 of his 14 first serve points.

Paris Olympics mixed doubles gold medallist Machac was unable to score a single point in his last two service games, with Humbert converting match point with a strong forehand.

Humbert, who has won all six of his finals on the ATP tour, beat Fils in all their previous meetings, including twice this year.