Fin Smith at 10 for England v France, Marcus at fullback

BAGSHOT, England : Fin Smith will start at flyhalf for England against France on Saturday, with Marcus Smith switching to fullback, as coach Steve Borthwick seeks to reignite his attack and get a win to revive his team's Six Nations campaign.

In the side named on Thursday, there were two other changes as Ollie Sleightholme replaces the injured Cadan Murley on the wing and in a back-row shuffle Tom Willis comes in at number eight for his first start. Ben Earl moves to his Saracens position of openside flanker and Tom Curry remains at blindside.

Curry's brother Ben drops to the bench, alongside former captain and hooker Jamie George, who missed last week's 27-22 Ireland defeat through injury, and utility back Elliot Daly. Scrumhalf Harry Randall is the other back among the replacements as Borthwick again opted for a 6-2 split.

It will be an eighth cap for Fin Smith but his first in the run-on team as Marcus Smith ends a run of eight starts in the flyhalf shirt.

While not as flamboyant as his namesake, Fin Smith is regarded as an excellent "enabler", with Borthwick hoping his distribution and eye for space can get England's midfield duo of Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade firing more regularly.

He is also a terrific tackler, something England need after so many missed tackles cost them dearly against Ireland.

Marcus Smith at fullback gives another attacking threat and with France not expected to send up the same number of contestable kicks as Ireland, Borthwick felt he did not need the extra security that Freddie Steward offers in the air.

England go into the match having lost seven games in a row against Tier One opposition - their only wins in their last nine coming against Japan - matching their worst previous runs in 2006 and from 1904-06.

One of those defeats was last year's Paris clash when Thomas Ramos's last-minute penalty snatched a 33-31 victory for France. Marcus Smith played most of that match at fullback after replacing the injured George Furbank, with George Ford at flyhalf.

The teams' last Twickenham meeting was in the 2023 Six Nations when France romped to a 53-10 win - England's heaviest home defeat.

England team to play France at Twickenham on Saturday (16.45 GMT)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 40 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 16 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 32 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 70 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 19 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 67 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 46 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 89 caps) – captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 57 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 38 caps)

8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 2 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 97 caps) – vice-captain

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps)

21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 7 caps)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps)