Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FINA investigating after Rylov competes while serving ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FINA investigating after Rylov competes while serving ban

FINA investigating after Rylov competes while serving ban

Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates after winning the gold medal. (Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

26 Apr 2022 03:49AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 04:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Swimming's world governing body FINA said on Monday (Apr 25) it has launched an internal review after Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov competed at the national championships while serving a ban for attending a rally in support of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Rylov, who won gold in the 100m and 200m metres backstroke events at last year's Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a massive rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow last month hosted by president Vladimir Putin.

FINA last week suspended Rylov for nine months for attending the rally. Russian and Belarusian athletes are also banned from competing at the federation's events for the remainder of 2022.

Rylov, 25, and other athletes wore the letter "Z" on their outfit, an identifying symbol used by supporters of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion.

"FINA is aware that Mr Rylov competed in the Russian Championships this weekend and has launched an internal review to ascertain whether FINA sanctions or rules have been broken," the governing body said in a statement.

"The outcome of this review will be announced in due course."

Rylov finished third in the 100m backstroke earlier on Monday at the national championships, which began on Sunday in Kazan and run until Friday.

According to the entry lists on the All-Russian Swimming Federation's website, Rylov is set to compete in the 50m and 200m backstroke as well as the 100m freestyle later this week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us