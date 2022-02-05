Final Beijing torchbearer's ethnicity not a factor, IOC says

BEIJING: A cross country skier born in Xinjiang, who was one of the two final torchbearers at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday (Feb 4), was not picked because of where she comes from, the International Olympic Committee said on Saturday.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang, from Altay in China's western Xinjiang region, placed the lit torch onto a giant snowflake along with Zhao Jiawen, a 21-year-old biathlete, before it was lifted high above the spectators at Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium.

The selection of Yilamujiang as one of the final two torchbearers came as many western nations diplomatically boycotted the Winter Games over China's treatment of Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang.

"Obviously the opening ceremony is something that the organising committee put together and there's creative input," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. "We are involved to a certain extent."

"This is an athlete who is competing here, she is competing this morning. She has every right, wherever she comes from, whatever her background, to compete ... and to take part in any ceremony."