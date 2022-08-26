Final berth justifies Japan return decision, says Urawa's Sakai

TOKYO : Japan international defender Hiroki Sakai said Urawa Red Diamonds' progress to the Asian Champions League final had vindicated his decision to return to the J1 League despite opposition from those closest to him.

The 32-year-old played a key role in both of Urawa goals ahead of their penalty shoot-out win over South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors in a drama-filled semi-final at Saitama Stadium.

Urawa's progress to February's continental showpiece comes 13 months after Sakai signed for the club having spent the previous nine seasons in Europe.

"Last summer I came from Marseille to Urawa and in that moment nobody around me agreed with the decision, not my family or my agent," said Sakai. "So I needed this competition. We are still not champions but we can say we are the east Asian champions and I feel great gratitude to my team mates and the staff."

Sakai set up Urawa's opener in front of more than 26,000 fans at Saitama Stadium when his low cross was turned in by Yusuke Matsuo in the 11th minute, only for Paik Seung-ho's second half penalty to take the game into extra-time.

Jeonbuk claimed the lead four minutes from the end of the second period through Han Kyo-won but Sakai was involved again as Urawa threw everything forward in the dying moments and Kasper Junker levelled with barely seconds remaining.

Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa saved penalties from Kim Bo-kyung and Lee Seung-gi in the opening rounds of the shoot-out to leave Ataru Esaka to hit the spotkick that took the Japanese side into the two-legged final on Feb. 19 and 26.

Ricardo Rodriguez's outfit will meet the top team from west Asia in the home-and-away decider once clubs from the other side of the continent play their knockout round matches in early February.

"Before the game we knew that it was going to be very tough, that this was two teams representing Japan and Korea," Sakai said of the semi-final.

"We had home advantage but I don't know if we made the most of that. The beginning was very difficult but we never gave up and we fought until the 120th minute.

"We're through the next stage and I'm very proud of this team."