Final Europa League league phase table

Following is the final table for league phase of the Europa League competition for the 2024-25 season:
The top eight sides qualify automatically for the round of 16.
1. Lazio
2. Athletic Bilbao
3. Manchester United
4. Tottenham Hotspur
5. Eintracht Frankfurt
6. Olympique Lyonnais
7. Olympiacos
8. Rangers
The teams finishing in ninth to 24th place go to the two-legged knockout playoffs.
9. Bodo/Glimt
10. Anderlecht
11. Steaua Bucharest
12. Ajax Amsterdam
13. Real Sociedad
14. Galatasaray
15. AS Roma
16. Viktoria Plzen
17. Ferencvaros
18. Porto
19. AZ Alkmaar
20. Midtjylland
21. Union SG
22. PAOK
23. FC Twente
24. Fenerbahce
The teams from 25th to 36 are out of the competition.
25. Braga
26. Elfsborg
27. Hoffenheim
28. Besiktas
29. Maccabi Tel-Aviv
30. Slavia Prague
31. Malmoe
32. RFS
33. Ludogorets
34. Dynamo Kyiv
35. Nice
36. Qarabag
