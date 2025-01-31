Final Europa League league phase table

Following is the final table for league phase of the Europa League competition for the 2024-25 season:

The top eight sides qualify automatically for the round of 16.

1. Lazio

2. Athletic Bilbao

3. Manchester United

4. Tottenham Hotspur

5. Eintracht Frankfurt

6. Olympique Lyonnais

7. Olympiacos

8. Rangers

The teams finishing in ninth to 24th place go to the two-legged knockout playoffs.

9. Bodo/Glimt

10. Anderlecht

11. Steaua Bucharest

12. Ajax Amsterdam

13. Real Sociedad

14. Galatasaray

15. AS Roma

16. Viktoria Plzen

17. Ferencvaros

18. Porto

19. AZ Alkmaar

20. Midtjylland

21. Union SG

22. PAOK

23. FC Twente

24. Fenerbahce

The teams from 25th to 36 are out of the competition.

25. Braga

26. Elfsborg

27. Hoffenheim

28. Besiktas

29. Maccabi Tel-Aviv

30. Slavia Prague

31. Malmoe

32. RFS

33. Ludogorets

34. Dynamo Kyiv

35. Nice

36. Qarabag

