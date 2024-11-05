Logo
Final MotoGP race of the season to be held in Barcelona
MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix Cancelled - Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain - November 4, 2024 A drone view shows damage to the entrance of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo after the Valencia Grand Prix was cancelled following heavy rains that caused floods REUTERS/Bruna Casas

05 Nov 2024 08:40PM
Barcelona will stage the 2024 season-ending MotoGP race from Nov. 15-17, organisers said on Tuesday after the Valencia Grand Prix was cancelled due to catastrophic floods in the region.

At least 217 people died and many are still unaccounted for in the worst flooding in decades in Spain.

Barcelona already hosts the Catalunya Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

"The Grand Prix will be held in solidarity with the Community of Valencia," MotoGP posted on social media platform X.

The race will decide the outcome of the championship with the tussle between Prima Pramac Racing's Spaniard Jorge Martin and Ducati's Italian twice champion Francesco Bagnaia going down to the wire after Bagnaia won the Malaysia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

