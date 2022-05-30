Logo
Finch confident technique tweak will end 'lean patch'
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Aaron Finch in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

30 May 2022 04:48PM (Updated: 30 May 2022 04:48PM)
MELBOURNE : Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is confident that technical adjustments to his batting technique can help him end his "reasonably lean patch" ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup title defence this year.

Finch managed just one fifty in four limited-overs matches in Pakistan before joining Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League in April.

He then scored one fifty in five innings for the two-time IPL champions, who failed to make the playoffs.

"It's been a reasonably lean patch," Finch told reporters on Monday.

"I've been through that plenty of times in my career. At times, you go through stages where you get a heap of runs in a hurry and then go through some lean patches."

Finch said he was working on a technical aspect of his batting to get back among the runs ahead of a busy period of cricket for Australia.

"When you're worried about the ball swinging back in your front pad you can tend to open up, which then has a bit of a flow-on effect," said the opener.

"So it's just trying to get back to a little bit more square and making sure that I'm giving myself every chance to get through the first five or six balls and then in T20 or ODIs you can sort of flow on from that."

Finch will play eight limited-overs matches in Sri Lanka next month.

Australia are also scheduled to play home series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, England leading up to the World Cup in October-November.

"With such a busy schedule of cricket, there's a lot of time to be able to build and I suppose get back into the groove of one-day cricket especially," Finch said.

"We haven't played a huge amount of that over the last little while, so it'd be really nice to try and get some big runs and keep everyone off my back for a little while."

Source: Reuters

