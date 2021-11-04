Logo
Finishing top of group still the goal for PSG: Pochettino
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - November 2, 2021 Paris St Germain's Mauricio Pochettino during the press conference REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

04 Nov 2021 10:34AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 10:29AM)
Paris St Germain dropped to second in Champions League Group A after Wednesday's 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig and while head coach Mauricio Pochettino is still targeting top spot he said the most important thing was to advance.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first two goals for PSG, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, but RB Leipzig equalised with a stoppage-time penalty.

PSG are on eight points, one behind Manchester City, with Club Brugge third on four points. Leipzig have been eliminated with one point from four matches.

"Well, it changes nothing, doesn’t it?" Pochettino told reporters. "The goal is to go through. If you are able to be first, then it is much better.

"We will have to play for first position (in Manchester on Nov. 24). The only thing that changed was that we were first and they (City) were second and now they are first and we are second.

"But at the end of the day, the goal in the group stage is always to go through."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG next play at Bordeaux on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

