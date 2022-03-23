Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Finishing top the target for Saudi Arabia coach Renard
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Finishing top the target for Saudi Arabia coach Renard

Finishing top the target for Saudi Arabia coach Renard

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Asian Qualifiers - Group B - Saudi Arabia v Oman - King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 27, 2022 Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard gives an interview after the match REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

23 Mar 2022 11:32AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 11:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Saudi Arabia can secure qualification for the World Cup finals with victory over China on Thursday but coach Herve Renard says they will not be satisfied unless they finish the preliminaries top of the group.

Renard's side lead Group B by a point from Japan, with Australia three points further back, and will confirm their participation in a second consecutive World Cup with a win over the already eliminated Chinese when they meet in Sharjah.

"The players have done an incredible job, and everything is now in our own hands," the Frenchman said in an interview with the Asian Football Confederation.

"Yes, the most important thing is to get one of the two direct tickets to the World Cup, but I want us to finish first because we have been topping the group for a long time."

The Saudis have dominated the group ahead of a slow-starting Japan and an Australian side who have faltered in recent rounds, drawing with China and Oman to drop to third in the standings.

Renard's team have won six of their eight qualifiers, only drawing with Australia in Sydney and losing to Japan in Saitama at the start of February.

Saudi Arabia have appeared at the World Cup five times, their best performance coming on the debut in 1994 when they reached the last 16.

"In international football, things are always difficult but when you are representing your nation, there is no place for relaxing," said Renard.

"We cannot take our foot off the gas at this important stage.

"We prepare for this game like we do for every game. I have full confidence in my players. I am sure the players will deliver and bring home the World Cup ticket."

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us