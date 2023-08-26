Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Finn Helenius returns 'adverse finding' in drug test - Matchroom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Finn Helenius returns 'adverse finding' in drug test - Matchroom

Finn Helenius returns 'adverse finding' in drug test - Matchroom

Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius - O2 Arena, London, Britain - August 12, 2023 Robert Helenius walks to his corner during his fight against Antonhy Joshua Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File photo

26 Aug 2023 06:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Finnish boxer Robert Helenius has returned an "adverse analytical finding" in a voluntary drug test taken the day before his defeat by former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua earlier this month, Matchroom Boxing said on Friday.

Britain's Joshua knocked out Helenius in the seventh round on Aug. 12 in London after the Finn was a late replacement for Dillian Whyte, who was himself ruled out of the non-title fight by an "adverse finding" from a random dope test.

Briton White has denied any wrongdoing.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom and the British Boxing Board of Control on Friday that Helenius had returned an adverse finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol, Matchroom said in their statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.