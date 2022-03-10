Finn Sparv hands over apartment to Ukrainian refugees

(Removes HOLD from headline, no change to story)

By Philip O'Connor

STOCKHOLM : Former Finland captain Tim Sparv wanted to do more than just donate to charities helping Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian invasion of their country so he handed over the keys of his apartment to a family seeking shelter in the Nordic nation.

Some two million Ukrainians are estmiated to have been displaced following the Russian invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago, with many heading west towards Poland, Hungary and Romania.

"We were always asking how can we do more and this was a concrete way. I thought that millions of refugees are moving away from their homes. I have my apartment in Finland where, to be frank, I don't spend that much time," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Sparv, who led Finland to a major tournament for the first time when they qualified for Euro 2020 and won the Finnish league with HJK Helsinki before retiring in December 2021, handed over his home to a Ukrainian woman and her two sons.

The 35-year-old's 16-year professional career took him to English club Southampton, Greuther Fuerth in Germany and FC Midtjylland in Denmark plus Swedish, Dutch and Greek clubs.

Asked where he intended to stay when he visits Finland this weekend, the tough-tackling former defensive midfielder laughed.

"This is actually a win-win in a way, because I will probably stay at my mum's place in a small village outside Vaasa, so me and my mum will spend maybe more time together because of this, which is only positive," he said.

Russia has said it is mounting a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

