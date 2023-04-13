Logo
Sport

Finnish businessman Zilliacus drops out of Manchester United bidding
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2023 Manchester United fans with a banner inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

13 Apr 2023 09:17AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 09:34AM)
Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has dropped out of the bidding for Manchester United, saying delays in the sale process will make it difficult for a new owner to build a winning team.

United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year, with several bids received in February and March.

"I have declined participation in a third bidding round for United," Zilliacus said on social media.

"The delays will make it very difficult for any new owner to build a winning team for next season."

Zilliacus was among several bidders including British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar's former prime minister.

Sports industry news site Sportico reported this week that Manchester United would accept a third round of bids from prospective buyers at the end of the month.

United are the fourth-richest football club in the world, according to Deloitte.

Source: Reuters

