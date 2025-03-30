Fiorentina beat Atalanta 1-0 in blow to slim title hopes

FLORENCE, Italy : Fiorentina's Moise Kean scored an excellent first-half solo goal in a 1-0 home win against title-chasing Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday, dealing another blow to the visitors' Scudetto hopes.

The Italy striker put Fiorentina up just before the break after a brilliant run and low shot past keeper Marco Carnesecchi that squeezed inside a bottom corner.

Atalanta, beaten 2-0 at home by leaders Inter Milan before the international break, remained third on 58 points.

They are six points off Inter and three behind second-placed Napoli, who play their games later on Sunday.

Fiorentina are eighth with 51 points.