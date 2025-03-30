Logo
Fiorentina beat Atalanta 1-0 in blow to slim title hopes
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Atalanta - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 30, 2025 Fiorentina's Moise Kean in action with Atalanta's Isak Hien REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Atalanta - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 30, 2025 Fiorentina's Moise Kean scores their first goal REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Atalanta - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 30, 2025 Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi in action as he saves a shot from Fiorentina's Luca Ranieri REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Atalanta - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 30, 2025 Fiorentina's Moise Kean celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Atalanta - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 30, 2025 Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi in action as he saves a shot from Fiorentina's Luca Ranieri REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
30 Mar 2025 11:14PM
FLORENCE, Italy : Fiorentina's Moise Kean scored an excellent first-half solo goal in a 1-0 home win against title-chasing Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday, dealing another blow to the visitors' Scudetto hopes.

The Italy striker put Fiorentina up just before the break after a brilliant run and low shot past keeper Marco Carnesecchi that squeezed inside a bottom corner.

Atalanta, beaten 2-0 at home by leaders Inter Milan before the international break, remained third on 58 points.

They are six points off Inter and three behind second-placed Napoli, who play their games later on Sunday.

Fiorentina are eighth with 51 points.

Source: Reuters
