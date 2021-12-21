Fiorentina call for financial transparency ahead of January transfer window

ROME : Fiorentina have called for clearer financial rules to be introduced in Serie A to ensure fair competition and asked for public clarification of every team’s economic situation ahead of the January transfer window.

In a club statement published on Tuesday, the Florence club asked for each club’s liquidity ratio to be made public before the mid-season player trading market opens.

"Fiorentina has on numerous occasions pointed out...the delicate economic and financial situation Italian football currently finds itself in and the need for clear rules that are the same for everyone," the statement read.

The Viola called for the liquidity ratio - a metric used to determine a club’s ability to pay off current debt obligations - of each team to be published, and confirmed that their own figures for the last two years were in line with league rules.

"With the January transfer window just around the corner, it would be desirable for clubs' liquidity ratios to be made clear to all, so as to determine how clubs can operate in the transfer market in accordance with the applicable rules," the statement added.

"It would also be useful to know whether the wages of players and other club employees have been paid regularly, and tax and social security obligations met, as Fiorentina has always done."

The statement comes in the wake of an investigation being launched on Nov. 27 by the Italian finance police into Juventus' transfer dealings.

The Turin club has said it always acted in compliance with existing laws, while prosecutors said they were checking if Juventus provided false communications to investors and issued invoices for transactions that never took place.

Fiorentina are enjoying a strong season on the pitch and sit sixth in Serie A, six points off the top four.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)