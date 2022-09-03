Logo
Fiorentina come from behind to grab 1-1 draw against Juventus
Fiorentina come from behind to grab 1-1 draw against Juventus
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - September 3, 2022 Fiorentina's Szymon Zurkowski and Lucas Martinez Quarta in action with Juventus' Fabio Miretti REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
03 Sep 2022 11:13PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2022 12:18AM)
(Corrects name of player who provided assist in second paragraph)

FLORENCE :Fiorentina forward Christian Kouame cancelled out an early goal by Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik to earn a 1-1 home draw on Saturday and break his side's goalless Serie A run of three games.

Milik put Juventus in front nine minutes into the game when he bundled in Filip Kostic's cross from close range.

But 20 minutes later Fiorentina levelled on a brilliant counter-attack through a precise low shot by Kouame.

Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano punched away a corner kick by defender Filip Kostic, only for the ball to find winger Riccardo Sottil who sent in a beautiful long pass to Kouame for a cool finish at the far post.

Coach Vincenzo Italiano's side could have scored a second just before the break when they were awarded a penalty after new arrival Leandro Paredes handled the ball in the box - but striker Luka Jovic fired his shot straight at the left post from the spot.

After the opening match in the fifth round of games, Juventus are fourth on nine points while Fiorentina are 10th on six.

Source: Reuters

