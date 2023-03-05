Logo
Fiorentina end Milan's winning streak with 2-1 home win
Fiorentina end Milan's winning streak with 2-1 home win

Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v AC Milan - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 4, 2023 AC Milan's Junior Messias in action with Fiorentina's Igor REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

05 Mar 2023
FLORENCE, Italy : Second-half goals by forward Nicolas Gonzalez and striker Luka Jovic earned Fiorentina a home 2-1 win over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, putting an end to the reigning champions' winning streak of four games.

Gonzalez put Fiorentina in front four minutes into the second half as he converted from the spot, sending Milan keeper Mike Maignan the wrong way after Vincenzo Italiano's side were awarded a penalty for Fikayo Tomori's foul on Jonathan Ikone.

Fiorentina doubled their lead three minutes from time through a close-range diving header by Jovic, who was beautifully set up in the box by defender Dodo.

Theo Hernandez pulled one back for Milan in stoppage time, sending a stunning shot into the roof of the net.

Milan remain fourth in the standings on 47 points, level with third-placed Inter Milan who host Lecce on Sunday.

Fiorentina are 12th on 31 points.

Source: Reuters

