Fiorentina end Milan's winning streak with 2-1 home win

FLORENCE, Italy : Second-half goals by forward Nicolas Gonzalez and striker Luka Jovic earned Fiorentina a home 2-1 win over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, putting an end to the reigning champions' winning streak of four games.

Gonzalez put Fiorentina in front four minutes into the second half as he converted from the spot, sending Milan keeper Mike Maignan the wrong way after Vincenzo Italiano's side were awarded a penalty for Fikayo Tomori's foul on Jonathan Ikone.

Fiorentina doubled their lead three minutes from time through a close-range diving header by Jovic, who was beautifully set up in the box by defender Dodo.

Theo Hernandez pulled one back for Milan in stoppage time, sending a stunning shot into the roof of the net.

Milan remain fourth in the standings on 47 points, level with third-placed Inter Milan who host Lecce on Sunday.

Fiorentina are 12th on 31 points.