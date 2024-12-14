Fiorentina midfielder Bove discharged from hospital, reports say

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery to implant a removable heart starter device following his recent collapse during a Serie A match, ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

Bove collapsed on the pitch during Fiorentina's home game with Inter Milan on Dec. 1 leading to the abandonment of the match. He underwent an operation on Tuesday.

Fiorentina did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a type of pacemaker that can prevent fatal cardiac arrest by delivering a shock to restore a normal heart rhythm, is not permitted in Serie A.

According to reports in Italian media, the 22-year-old will be able to decide whether to have the device removed, which would allow him to return to the Italian top flight.

Christian Eriksen was unable to continue playing for Inter Milan after being fitted with an ICD following a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match in 2021.

The Dane later joined Brentford after the Serie A club terminated his contract.