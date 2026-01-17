Logo
Fiorentina President Commisso dies at 76
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - Olympiacos v Fiorentina - Agia Sophia Stadium, Athens, Greece - May 29, 2024 Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

17 Jan 2026 04:28PM
Jan 17 : Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso has died at the age of 76 after a prolonged period of treatment, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Commisso was born in Calabria and immigrated to the U.S. aged 12. A veteran cable TV executive, he established cable provider Mediacom in 1995 and acquired Fiorentina in 2019.

The club did not provide a cause of death.

"Football was his passion, and Fiorentina became so seven years ago, when Rocco took charge of the Viola club and began to love its supporters, its colours, and the city of Florence," the club said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
